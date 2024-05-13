Adesso SE Slips To Q1 Loss, Sales Revenues Climb; Backs FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - adesso SE, (ADN1.DE), an IT services provider, reported Monday that its first-quarter consolidated loss was 3.30 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 2.02 million euros.

Loss per share was 0.49 euro, compared to previous year's profit of 0.28 euro.

EBITDA edged down 1 percent to 17.76 million euros from last year's 17.91 million euros. The calendar effect in particular had an impact on the operating result, with two fewer working days than in the previous year. EBITDA margin dropped to 5.6 percent from 6.5 percent a year ago.

Sales revenues, however, climbed 15 percent to 317.11 million euros from last year's 276.24 million euros, with fundamentally good demand.

Sales revenue growth in the German market amounted to 17 percent. Outside Germany, revenue increased by 6 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company said its Executive Board is positive about the outlook for the rest of the financial year, and continues to expect over 1.25 billion euros in sales revenues and 110 million euros to 130 million euros in EBITDA.

