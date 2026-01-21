Markets

Adesso SE, Hitachi Digital Services Expand Partnership To Support Asset-Heavy Industries

January 21, 2026 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - adesso SE (ADN1.DE) and Hitachi Digital Services announced on Wednesday that they are expanding their collaboration to better support companies in asset-heavy industries, including the energy sector, with scalable and compliant application operations.

The partnership combines adesso's expertise in cloud transformation, integration, and architecture with Hitachi's Application Reliability Centers, a global operating model built on Site Reliability Engineering.

Operating around the clock from centers in India and the United States, the framework focuses on application availability, cost efficiency, security, and compliance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Together, the companies aim to help customers modernize critical systems, from cloud migration through to stable 24/7 operations, while enabling advanced use cases such as predictive maintenance and digital control centers.

ADN1.DE is currently trading at EUR 82.65, down EUR 1.85 or 2.19 percent on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.