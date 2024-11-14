Adesso Q3 EBITDA, Sales Climb; Expects To Meet FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German IT services provider adesso SE (ADN1.DE) reported Thursday that its third-quarter EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed 37 percent from last year to 38.9 million euros, despite ongoing investments in the product business.

The third-quarter EBITDA margin improved considerably to 11.8 percent, well within the target corridor for profitability of 11 to 13 percent set by the Executive Board.

Sales for the period grew 15 percent year-over-year to 330.2 million euros.

In the nine-month period, the company reported a turnaround in consolidated earnings to 2.5 million euros from previous year's loss of 0.3 million euros.

The company noted that with demand for adesso's digitalisation services remaining strong, the reduced hiring momentum and further measures to increase capacity utilisation, boosted by an additional working day in the third quarter, had a positive impact on profitability.

Sales revenues grew 15 percent organically to 961.3 million euros, in line with broad demand for the adesso portfolio.

Looking ahead, Adesso expects the positive earnings trend to continue, amid the improved capacity utilisation figures and stable demand, as well as an additional working day in the quarter.

The company aims to return to the usual level of profitability over the course of a full year.

The company said, "Even without further licence income, the Executive Board believes that the earnings forecast for 2024 of EUR 80 million to EUR 110 million with sales revenues of over EUR 1.25 billion, which was adjusted at the beginning of August, is well achievable thanks to the visible progress in the core business with IT services."

