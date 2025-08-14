Adesso Q2 Net Loss Narrows, EBITDA Climbs; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German IT services provider adesso SE (ADN1.DE) reported Thursday narrower net loss in its second quarter, and EBITDA surged from last year with higher revenues.

Looking ahead, a significantly higher earnings contribution is expected in the second half of the year, based on seven additional working days compared to the first half of 2025 and further license agreements.

Further, the company continues to expect revenues to increase to between 1.35 billion euros and 1.45 billion euros in 2025, with EBITDA reaching between 105 million euros and 125 million euros.

The company said, "Demand for adesso's digitalisation services remained at a good level, with the result that capacity utilisation of its own employees improved compared with the first half of the previous year. This was partly due to the reduced momentum in new hires."

In the second quarter, consolidated loss was 1.89 million euros, narrower than prior year's loss of 6.64 million euros. Loss per share was 0.34 euro, compared to loss of 1.02 euros a year earlier.

EBITDA improved 95 percent in the second quarter to 19.34 million euros from prior year's 9.92 million euros. EBITDA margin was 5.4 percent, higher than 3.2 percent a year ago.

Sales revenues increased to 356.14 million euros from prior year's 313.96 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.