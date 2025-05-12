Markets

Adesso Posts Wider Loss In Q1

May 12, 2025 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - adesso SE posted a first quarter net loss of 4.1 million euros compared to a loss of 3.3 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.54 euros compared to a loss of 0.49 euros. EBIT was 0.3 million euros compared to 2.3 million euros. EBITDA was 17.8 million euros, at the level of the previous year. First quarter sales increased organically by 11% to 353.4 million euros from 317.1 million euros, a year ago.

The company said, for the full year, the forecast corridor for sales in a range of 1.35 to 1.45 billion euros, and EBITDA in a range of 105 to 125 million euros, still appears achievable.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.