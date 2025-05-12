Adesso Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - adesso SE posted a first quarter net loss of 4.1 million euros compared to a loss of 3.3 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.54 euros compared to a loss of 0.49 euros. EBIT was 0.3 million euros compared to 2.3 million euros. EBITDA was 17.8 million euros, at the level of the previous year. First quarter sales increased organically by 11% to 353.4 million euros from 317.1 million euros, a year ago.

The company said, for the full year, the forecast corridor for sales in a range of 1.35 to 1.45 billion euros, and EBITDA in a range of 105 to 125 million euros, still appears achievable.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.