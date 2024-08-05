Adesso H1 Operating Result Rises, Sales Growth At 16%; Adjusts Guidance

(RTTNews) - adesso SE (ADN1.F) reported that its first-half operating result, or EBITDA improved by 10% to 27.7 million euros. Cumulative sales growth was 16% to 631.1 million euros.

Based on preliminary figures for the second quarter, adesso increased sales by 16% year-on-year to 314.0 million euros. EBITDA improved by 37% to 9.9 million euros.

The Executive Board lowered and widened the guidance corridor for the operating result to 80 million euros to 110 million euros, from prior guidance range of 110 million euros to 130 million euros, with an unchanged sales guidance of more than 1.25 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.