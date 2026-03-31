Adesso FY25 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Higher FY26 Results

(RTTNews) - German IT services provider adesso SE (ADSGF, ADN1.DE) reported Tuesday significantly higher profit in fiscal 2025, with increased revenues, despite a challenging general economic condition throughout the year. Further, the firm lifted dividend, and issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting a growth in EBITDA and sales revenues.

In fiscal 2025, consolidated earnings surged to 17.46 million euros from last year's 4.15 million euros. Earnings per share were 2.83 euros, compared to 0.41 euros in the previous year.

EBITDA climbed 30 percent from last year to 123.57 million euros, and EBITDA margin improved to 8.4 percent from 7.4 percent last year.

Sales revenues grew 14 percent to 1.47 billion euros from prior year's 1.29 billion euros.

Domestic sales revenues increased 15 percent year-over-year to 1.23 billion euros, and foreign revenues grew 7 percent to 240.10 million euros.

In the fourth quarter, the company generated EBITDA of 45.2 million euros with revenue of 390.3 million euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company anticipates a further increase in sales to between 1.6 billion euros and 1.7 billion euros, and EBITDA to rise to between 130 million euros and 150 million euros.

The Management Board anticipates sustained demand for adesso's comprehensive digitalisation portfolio.

For the 2025 financial year, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend payment of 0.78 euro per share, higher than previous year's 0.75 euro per share, at the Annual General Meeting on June 3.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.