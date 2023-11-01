Adentra (TSE:ADEN) Price Target Decreased by 7.65% to 44.12

The average one-year price target for Adentra (TSE:ADEN) has been revised to 44.12 / share. This is an decrease of 7.65% from the prior estimate of 47.77 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 58.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.68% from the latest reported closing price of 25.40 / share.

Adentra Maintains 2.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adentra. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADEN is 0.12%, an increase of 21.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.07% to 427K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 164K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 25.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 72.01% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 25.73% over the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 27.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 70.75% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 26K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 69.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 328.70% over the last quarter.

MECAX - AMG Managers Cadence Emerging Companies Fund Class N holds 25K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 13.89% over the last quarter.

