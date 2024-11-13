ADENTRA Reports Solid Q3 2024 Performance

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) has released an update.

ADENTRA’s third quarter of 2024 showcased a stable financial performance with a 1.8% increase in sales to $568.8 million and a 28.7% rise in net income, despite market challenges. The company also announced a dividend increase and a strategic acquisition, further solidifying its position in the architectural building products market.

