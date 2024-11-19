Adentra price target lowered to C$49.50 from C$52.50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Adentra (HDIUF) to C$49.50 from C$52.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
