ADENTRA Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ADENTRA Inc. (ADEN.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $22.11 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $17.02 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ADENTRA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.92 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $597.13 million from $549.49 million last year.

