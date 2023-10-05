Adentra (HDIUF) Price Target Increased by 10.17% to 35.83

The average one-year price target for Adentra (OTC:HDIUF) has been revised to 35.83 / share. This is an increase of 10.17% from the prior estimate of 32.52 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.55 to a high of 48.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.35% from the latest reported closing price of 20.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adentra. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDIUF is 0.12%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.86% to 420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 25.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 72.01% over the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 27.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 70.75% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 0.40% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 69.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 328.70% over the last quarter.

MECAX - AMG Managers Cadence Emerging Companies Fund Class N holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 9.51% over the last quarter.

