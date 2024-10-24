News & Insights

ADENTRA to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 24, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) has released an update.

ADENTRA Inc. is set to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 13, followed by a conference call on November 14 where key executives will discuss the company’s performance. As one of North America’s largest distributors of architectural products, ADENTRA operates 90 facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

