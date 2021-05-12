Adena Friedman Honored as One of the World’s Greatest Leaders by Fortune

Nasdaq President and Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman was named by Fortune magazine as one of the World’s Greatest Leaders for 2021 in recognition of her work to address the lack of diversity in corporate America.

Fortune highlighted Nasdaq’s recent board diversity proposal, which aims to drive greater transparency on corporate governance by providing a standardized disclosure framework for boardroom diversity. If approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the new listing rules would require most Nasdaq-listed companies to have, or explain why they do not have, at least two diverse directors, including one woman and one who self-identifies as either an under-represented minority or LGBTQ+.

“Friedman’s Nasdaq would be the first major U.S. exchange with such a board diversity and transparency goal for its listed companies—another step in amping up the pressure on public companies to diversify their upper ranks,” Fortune noted.

Friedman's efforts on board diversity build and expand upon Nasdaq's Purpose Initiative, which strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity for all.

Friedman is one of 50 leaders featured on Fortune’s list for this year. The roster, which includes New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Tampa Bay Quarterback Tom Brady and PayPal CEO Dan Schulman, as well as mRNA Pioneers and NBA Rescuers, highlights two key traits that define successful leaders:

They confront new realities quickly and fully.

They take action, doing things no one else is doing or has done, with no assurance they will succeed.

“Many on this year’s roster are there because of how they responded to the global pandemic. Others rose up to meet different, desperate situations. Some were already in leadership positions; many were not,” Fortune said. “This 2021 roster reminds us that we need them all, and they can arise from anywhere among us.”

