Adelong Gold Strikes Pegmatite Potential in Brazil

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has reported the discovery of pegmatite formations across its ten exploration licenses in Paraíba, Brazil, potentially rich in rare earth elements, lithium, and beryllium. Initial sampling in the previously unexplored Southwest Tenements has yielded promising results, complementing their existing prospects in Brazil’s ‘Lithium Valley.’ The company plans to conduct further geological assessments, including a comprehensive sediment sampling program and detailed mapping.

For further insights into AU:ADG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.