Adelong Gold Strikes Pegmatite Potential in Brazil

May 22, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has reported the discovery of pegmatite formations across its ten exploration licenses in Paraíba, Brazil, potentially rich in rare earth elements, lithium, and beryllium. Initial sampling in the previously unexplored Southwest Tenements has yielded promising results, complementing their existing prospects in Brazil’s ‘Lithium Valley.’ The company plans to conduct further geological assessments, including a comprehensive sediment sampling program and detailed mapping.

