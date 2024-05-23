Adelong Gold Seeks Quotation for New Shares

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 37,500,000 newly issued ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code ADG, with the issue date set for May 24, 2024. This move is indicative of the company’s growth strategy and opens up new opportunities for investors to participate in Adelong Gold’s journey in the financial market.

