Adelong Gold Plans Key Votes at Annual Meeting

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 29, 2024, in Melbourne, where shareholders will discuss key matters such as the adoption of the Remuneration Report and re-election of Ian Hastings as a director. The meeting will also consider increasing the remuneration for non-executive directors and approving a mandate to issue additional equity securities. These decisions are pivotal for investors as they could influence the company’s strategic direction and financial dynamics.

