News & Insights

Stocks

Adelong Gold Plans Key Votes at Annual Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 29, 2024, in Melbourne, where shareholders will discuss key matters such as the adoption of the Remuneration Report and re-election of Ian Hastings as a director. The meeting will also consider increasing the remuneration for non-executive directors and approving a mandate to issue additional equity securities. These decisions are pivotal for investors as they could influence the company’s strategic direction and financial dynamics.

For further insights into AU:ADG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.