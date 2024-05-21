News & Insights

Stocks

Adelong Gold Limited Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

May 21, 2024 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced a General Meeting for shareholders to be held at DW Accounting & Advisory in Melbourne on 20 June 2024, with important voting information provided for attendance and proxy submissions. Shareholders are urged to read the meeting notice fully and contact Company Secretary Andrew Draffin for any clarifications. The resolutions to be discussed at the meeting will significantly impact shareholders, who are encouraged to vote by the specified deadline.

For further insights into AU:ADG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.