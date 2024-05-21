Adelong Gold Limited Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced a General Meeting for shareholders to be held at DW Accounting & Advisory in Melbourne on 20 June 2024, with important voting information provided for attendance and proxy submissions. Shareholders are urged to read the meeting notice fully and contact Company Secretary Andrew Draffin for any clarifications. The resolutions to be discussed at the meeting will significantly impact shareholders, who are encouraged to vote by the specified deadline.

