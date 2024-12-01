News & Insights

Adelong Gold Limited Announces Director Departure

December 01, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced that Mr. Ian Hastings has ceased his directorship as of November 29, 2024. Mr. Hastings indirectly holds substantial interests totaling over 84 million shares and options through entities R & C Hastings Pty. Ltd. and Tomik Nominees Pty Ltd. This development might interest investors tracking changes in leadership and stockholder dynamics.

