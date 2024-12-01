Adelong Gold Limited Announces Director Departure

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Adelong Gold Limited has announced that Mr. Ian Hastings has ceased his directorship as of November 29, 2024. Mr. Hastings indirectly holds substantial interests totaling over 84 million shares and options through entities R & C Hastings Pty. Ltd. and Tomik Nominees Pty Ltd. This development might interest investors tracking changes in leadership and stockholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:ADG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.