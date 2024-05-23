Adelong Gold Issues New Unquoted Options

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced the issue of 75 million new unquoted options, with expiration dates in May 2029 and June 2026, signaling an expansion in the company’s financing strategy. These options will not be available for trading on the ASX and are part of previously announced transactions detailed in an Appendix 3B.

For further insights into AU:ADG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.