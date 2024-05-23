News & Insights

Adelong Gold Issues New Unquoted Options

May 23, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced the issue of 75 million new unquoted options, with expiration dates in May 2029 and June 2026, signaling an expansion in the company’s financing strategy. These options will not be available for trading on the ASX and are part of previously announced transactions detailed in an Appendix 3B.

