Adelong Gold Issues New Shares Amidst Growth Moves

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 37.5 million new shares at $0.004 each, along with two sets of unlisted options, to directors and management following shareholder approval. While engaged in high-level discussions for a potential transaction with Cosmo Gold Limited, details remain confidential with no binding agreement yet. Adelong Gold, owning the Adelong Gold Mine and Lithium Tenements in Brazil, is poised to become a mineral producer with recent acquisitions and exploration activities signaling growth.

For further insights into AU:ADG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.