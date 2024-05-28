News & Insights

Stocks

Adelong Gold Issues New Shares Amidst Growth Moves

May 28, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 37.5 million new shares at $0.004 each, along with two sets of unlisted options, to directors and management following shareholder approval. While engaged in high-level discussions for a potential transaction with Cosmo Gold Limited, details remain confidential with no binding agreement yet. Adelong Gold, owning the Adelong Gold Mine and Lithium Tenements in Brazil, is poised to become a mineral producer with recent acquisitions and exploration activities signaling growth.

For further insights into AU:ADG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.