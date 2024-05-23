News & Insights

Adelong Gold Issues New Equity Options

May 23, 2024 — 11:18 pm EDT

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced the issue of two sets of unquoted equity securities, totaling 105,000,000 options, with expiry dates in 2026 and 2029, respectively. The options, with exercise prices of $0.008 and $0.02, are set to be issued on May 24, 2024. This move is aimed at bolstering the company’s financial position and providing investors with new opportunities for investment.

