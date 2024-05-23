Adelong Gold Issues New Employee Options

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced the issue of a significant number of new unquoted options, with exercise prices at $0.02 and varying expiration dates from 2024 to 2028, subject to service terms ranging from 2 to 3 years. These options are tied to the company’s service milestones and include volume-weighted average price conditions. A total of 50 million new options will be issued, marking a notable expansion in the company’s equity incentive structure.

