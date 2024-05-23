News & Insights

Stocks

Adelong Gold Issues New Employee Options

May 23, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced the issue of a significant number of new unquoted options, with exercise prices at $0.02 and varying expiration dates from 2024 to 2028, subject to service terms ranging from 2 to 3 years. These options are tied to the company’s service milestones and include volume-weighted average price conditions. A total of 50 million new options will be issued, marking a notable expansion in the company’s equity incentive structure.

For further insights into AU:ADG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.