Adelong Gold Expands Resources and Eyes Lithium Potential

Adelong Gold Limited, a mineral exploration firm with a focus on their Adelong Gold Mine in NSW and Lithium projects in Brazil, has announced the expiry of unlisted options priced at $0.05 to occur on May 31, 2024. The company has recently expanded its project resources by 45% and acquired additional exploration licenses in Brazil’s renowned ‘Lithium Valley’, indicating a strategic push towards lithium mineralization and potential production.

