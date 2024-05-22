News & Insights

Adelong Gold Expands Resources and Eyes Lithium Potential

May 22, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited, a mineral exploration firm with a focus on their Adelong Gold Mine in NSW and Lithium projects in Brazil, has announced the expiry of unlisted options priced at $0.05 to occur on May 31, 2024. The company has recently expanded its project resources by 45% and acquired additional exploration licenses in Brazil’s renowned ‘Lithium Valley’, indicating a strategic push towards lithium mineralization and potential production.

