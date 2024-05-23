News & Insights

ADELONG GOLD Director’s Stake Increase

May 23, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

ADELONG GOLD LTD has reported a significant change in director Ian Hastings’s interests, with the acquisition of 12.5 million fully paid ordinary shares and 70 million unlisted options through indirect interests related to the R & C Hastings Super Fund and Tomik Nominees Pty Ltd. The options have exercise prices ranging from $0.008 to $0.02 and expiry dates between 2026 and 2029. This substantial transaction, which involved no disposals, reflects a notable increase in Hastings’s stake in the company.

