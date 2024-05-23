ADELONG GOLD Director Boosts Shareholding

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

MENA HABIB, a director of ADELONG GOLD LTD, has significantly increased their stake in the company, acquiring an additional 12,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.004 each, and 45,000,000 unlisted options following shareholder approval on April 29, 2024. This transaction has raised HABIB’s total holding to 18,833,333 shares and 57,916,667 options, enhancing their interest in the company’s future. The options have varying expiry dates, with some set for June 30, 2026, and others for May 1, 2029.

