Adelong Gold Director Bolsters Shareholding

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Ian Holland, a director at Adelong Gold Ltd, has significantly increased his stake in the company by acquiring 6,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.004 each, alongside a substantial amount of unlisted options with varying exercise prices and expiry dates contingent on service to the company. These financial moves come with no disposals reported, indicating a bolstered commitment and potential long-term incentives aligning Holland’s interests with the company’s future.

For further insights into AU:ADG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.