News & Insights

Stocks

Adelong Gold Director Bolsters Shareholding

May 23, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Ian Holland, a director at Adelong Gold Ltd, has significantly increased his stake in the company by acquiring 6,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.004 each, alongside a substantial amount of unlisted options with varying exercise prices and expiry dates contingent on service to the company. These financial moves come with no disposals reported, indicating a bolstered commitment and potential long-term incentives aligning Holland’s interests with the company’s future.

For further insights into AU:ADG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.