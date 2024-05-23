News & Insights

Adelong Gold Completes Share Placement and Expands Lithium Ventures

May 23, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has successfully completed a placement, issuing 37.5 million ordinary shares and a series of unlisted options with varying expiry dates to directors and management as compensation for past and future services. Additionally, incentive options were granted to Ian Holland contingent upon service duration and share performance metrics. The company, which owns the Adelong Gold Mine and Lithium Tenement in Brazil, has increased its project resources by 45% since acquisition and is expanding its lithium exploration footprint with new licenses in Brazil’s ‘Lithium Valley’.

