Adele's '30' wins album of the year at BRIT Awards

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chart-topping superstar Adele won album of the year for her record "30" at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, wrapping up a triumphant night for the London-born singer.

Adele also won artist of the year and song of the year for "Easy On Me".

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my son, and to Simon, to his dad," a tearful Adele said in her acceptance speech after winning album of the year, referring to her ex-husband Simon Konecki. "This album was all of our journey, not just mine."

Known for her songs about heartbreak and nostalgia, Adele has said she made "30" to explain her divorce to her young son.

