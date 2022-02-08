Adele's '30' wins album of the year at BRIT Awards

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chart-topping superstar Adele won album of the year for her record "30" at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, wrapping up a triumphal night for the London-born singer.

The chart-topper also won artist of the year and song of the year for "Easy On Me".

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Leslie Adler)

