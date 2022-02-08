Adele's '30' wins album of the year at BRIT Awards

Contributor
Marie-Louise Gumuchian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

Chart-topping superstar Adele won album of the year for her record "30" at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, wrapping up a triumphal night for the London-born singer.

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chart-topping superstar Adele won album of the year for her record "30" at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, wrapping up a triumphal night for the London-born singer.

The chart-topper also won artist of the year and song of the year for "Easy On Me".

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Marie-Louise.Gumuchian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters