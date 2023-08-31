Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) Price Target Increased by 8.98% to 2.20

The average one-year price target for Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) has been revised to 2.20 / share. This is an increase of 8.98% from the prior estimate of 2.02 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 2.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.00% from the latest reported closing price of 2.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adelaide Brighton. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABC is 0.04%, an increase of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 47,161K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 13,390K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,042K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,655K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,527K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 48.85% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,175K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares, representing an increase of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 3.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,530K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

