Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) Price Target Increased by 8.66% to 2.02

The average one-year price target for Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) has been revised to 2.02 / share. This is an increase of 8.66% from the prior estimate of 1.86 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.41 to a high of 2.94 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.93% from the latest reported closing price of 2.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adelaide Brighton. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABC is 0.03%, a decrease of 9.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 49,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 13,390K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,042K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,527K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,391K shares, representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 8.67% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,175K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares, representing an increase of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 3.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,530K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

