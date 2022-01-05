Adel al-Sharkas appointed Jordanian new central bank governor

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Adel al-Sharkas has been appointed as the new central bank governor of Jordan, replacing Ziad Fariz, the office of the prime minister said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Sharkas previously served as deputy governor of the bank, according to the central bank's website.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

