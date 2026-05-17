Adeia's Chief Legal Officer Dumped Company Shares Worth $3.2 Million. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Chief Legal Officer Kevin Tanji sold 99,342 shares of common stock for a transaction value of ~$3.15 million on May 13, 2026.

The sale represented 24% of his direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 412,255 to 312,913 shares.

All shares disposed were held directly, with no indirect holdings involved post-transaction.

This is Tanji's only open-market sale on record, marking a material reduction in capacity after a period of administrative-only transactions.

10 stocks we like better than Adeia ›

Kevin Tanji, Chief Legal Officer of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA), disclosed an open-market sale of 99,342 shares for a total consideration of approximately $3.15 million according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 99,342 Transaction value $3.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 312,913 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$9.93 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($31.75); post-transaction value calculated from SEC Form 4 share count and reported position value.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Tanji's historical trading behavior?

This is Tanji's first open-market sale, following a prior history of administrative trades only; the transaction size reflects a distinct shift in activity, with 99,342 shares net sold in a single event.

This is Tanji's first open-market sale, following a prior history of administrative trades only; the transaction size reflects a distinct shift in activity, with 99,342 shares net sold in a single event. What portion of Tanji's Adeia stake remains after the transaction?

Tanji retains 312,913 shares held directly, representing approximately 0.28% of Adeia's outstanding shares as of the latest data.

Tanji retains 312,913 shares held directly, representing approximately 0.28% of Adeia's outstanding shares as of the latest data. Was there any indirect or derivative participation in the sale?

The transaction involved only direct holdings, with zero shares reported as indirect or derivative ownership both before and after the sale.

The transaction involved only direct holdings, with zero shares reported as indirect or derivative ownership both before and after the sale. What is the recent performance context for Adeia's shares around this transaction?

As of May 13, 2026, Adeia shares closed at $31.72, with a one-year total return of 129.4%, providing the backdrop for the timing and scale of the sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-13) $31.72 Revenue (TTM) $460.49 million Net income (TTM) $122.03 million 1-year price change 120.19%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 13th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Adeia licenses intellectual property portfolios in entertainment, consumer electronics, and semiconductor markets, generating revenue primarily through patent licensing agreements.

It operates an asset-light model focused on monetizing innovation by granting usage rights to technology and solutions, resulting in recurring and scalable revenue streams.

The company serves multichannel video programming distributors, over-the-top video providers, social media companies, consumer electronics manufacturers, and semiconductor firms globally.

Adeia Inc. is a technology licensing company specializing in intellectual property for the entertainment and consumer electronics sectors. With a focused portfolio and a scalable, recurring revenue model, Adeia leverages its patent assets to serve leading global media, streaming, and electronics clients.

The company's strategy centers on innovation, broad industry reach, and efficient monetization of its technology assets.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 13 sale of Adeia stock by Chief Legal Officer Kevin Tanji came at a time when shares were hovering near an all-time high of $34.34 reached on May 4. Given the stock’s spectacular ascent, it makes sense Tanji would capitalize on the situation and sell a chunk of his stake. He still retained over 300,000 shares after the transaction, suggesting he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

Adeia shares are up thanks to a number of high-profile licensing deals for its technology. Since licensing is the heart of what the company does, these new announcements propelled the stock skyward.

Adeia entered into multi-year deals with industry giants such as Microsoft and Google’s parent Alphabet, among several others. As a result, its stock’s price-to-earnings ratio of 27 hovers around a high point for the past year. This suggests shares are pricey, making now a good time to sell, as Kevin Tanji has done, but not to buy.

Should you buy stock in Adeia right now?

Before you buy stock in Adeia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Adeia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 17, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.