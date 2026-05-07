Adeia Stockholders Reelect Directors, OK Pay Vote, Equity Plan Update and PwC as Auditor at AGM

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders as a virtual event on May 7, 2026, led by Chief Executive Officer Paul Davis, who served as chairman of the meeting under the company’s bylaws and board resolutions.

Davis said there were four items of business on the agenda: the election of directors, an advisory vote on executive compensation, approval of an amendment to the company’s amended and restated 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, and ratification of the appointment of the company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Meeting attendees and administration

Davis introduced directors present in addition to himself: Dan Moloney, the company’s chairman of the board, along with Tonia O’Connor, Sue Molina, Adam Rymer, Phyllis Turner-Brim, and Sandeep Vij. He also introduced executive officers in attendance: Chief Financial Officer Keith Jones and Chief Revenue Officer Mark Kokes, in addition to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Kevin Tanji.

Davis also introduced Zach Walrick of PricewaterhouseCoopers, the company’s independent registered public accounting firm, noting that Walrick was available to respond to appropriate stockholder questions, if any. The board appointed Heather Obi of The Carideo Group to act as inspector of elections, and Davis said Obi had previously taken her oath in that role.

Quorum and voting procedures

Tanji presented an affidavit of mailing from Broadridge Financial Solutions stating that the notice of meeting and accompanying proxy materials and annual report were mailed “on or about March 25, 2026” to stockholders of record as of March 9, 2026. Tanji also reported that, based on information from the inspector of elections, stockholders holding at least a majority of the company’s issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote were represented virtually or by proxy, establishing a quorum.

Tanji reviewed voting procedures, telling stockholders who had already voted by proxy and did not wish to change their vote that no further action was needed. Those who had not voted were instructed to submit votes online before the polls closed.

Tanji said the polls opened at 10:07 a.m. Pacific Time on May 7, 2026, and that each holder of common stock was entitled to one vote per share held of record as of the March 9, 2026 record date. The polls later closed, and the inspector of elections collected and tabulated results.

Director elections

For the first proposal, Tanji said seven directors were nominated and that the company’s bylaws provide that, in an uncontested election, each director is elected by a majority of votes cast. He added that no advance notice of any stockholder director nominations had been received, and he declared the nominations closed.

The board’s nominees were:

Dan Moloney

Paul Davis

Tonia O’Connor

Sue Molina

Adam Rymer

Phyllis Turner-Brim

Sandeep Vij

After tabulation, Davis said he was advised by the inspector of elections that each nominee received a majority of votes cast and was elected to serve until the company’s 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until a successor is duly elected and qualified.

Other proposals approved

Davis reported that stockholders also approved the remaining proposals by a majority of votes cast virtually or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the meeting:

Advisory vote on executive compensation: Stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers as described in the proxy statement.

Stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers as described in the proxy statement. Equity plan amendment: Stockholders approved an amendment to the company’s amended and restated 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.

Stockholders approved an amendment to the company’s amended and restated 2020 Equity Incentive Plan. Auditor ratification: Stockholders approved and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Davis said the inspector of elections would provide the corporate secretary with a written report of vote counts for inclusion in the meeting minutes.

Adjournment

With no further formal business, Davis adjourned the meeting at 10:10 a.m. Pacific Time. The company then opened the session for questions, but none were submitted. Davis thanked stockholders for attending and for their continued support of the company.

About Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

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