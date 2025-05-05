Stocks
ADEA

Adeia Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results: 10 New Deals Signed, $17 Million Debt Paid Down, and $57 Million Cash Generated from Operations

May 05, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Adeia reported Q1 2025 financial results with $87.7 million revenue, ten deals signed, and substantial debt reduction.

Quiver AI Summary

Adeia Inc. announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting revenue of $87.7 million and generating $57.1 million in cash from operations. The company signed 10 deals during the quarter, including four agreements with new clients in growth sectors like social media and OTT. Adeia also continued to enhance its financial health by paying down $17 million of debt and repurchasing $10 million of its common stock, resulting in a stronger cash position. The company emphasized its commitment to innovation, with a patent portfolio that has grown to over 12,750 assets, and reiterated its financial outlook for 2025, aiming for revenue between $390 million and $430 million.

Potential Positives

  • Signed 10 deals in the first quarter, including 4 with new customers in key growth areas such as social media, OTT, and semiconductors.
  • Paid down $17 million of debt and repurchased $10 million of common stock, reflecting a strong capital allocation strategy.
  • Generated $57 million in cash from operations, indicating robust operational performance.
  • Increased worldwide patent portfolio by 32%, totaling over 12,750 patent assets, showcasing commitment to innovation and intellectual property growth.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue of $87.7 million in Q1 2025 was significantly down from $119.2 million in Q4 2024, indicating a decline in business performance.
  • Despite generating $57 million in cash from operations, the decrease in revenue suggests potential challenges in sustaining operational profitability going forward.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $0.10, but was only marginally higher than the previous year's $0.01, raising concerns over substantial growth.

FAQ

What were Adeia Inc.'s revenue figures for the first quarter of 2025?

Adeia Inc. reported revenue of $87.7 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How much debt did Adeia pay down in Q1 2025?

Adeia paid down $17.1 million of its debt during the first quarter of 2025.

What major business highlights were reported for Adeia in Q1 2025?

Adeia signed 10 deals, including 4 with new customers in key growth sectors.

What is the forecast for Adeia's revenue in 2025?

Adeia is projecting revenue between $390 million and $430 million for the full year 2025.

When will Adeia's nextearnings conference calltake place?

The nextearnings conference callis scheduled for May 5, 2025, at 2:00 PM Pacific Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ADEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $ADEA stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ADEA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADEA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADEA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADEA forecast page.

Full Release





Signed 10 deals in the first quarter, highlighted by 4 with new customers






Paid down $17 million of debt and repurchased $10 million of common stock






Generated $57 million in cash from operations




SAN JOSE, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (the “Company” or “Adeia”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



“We had a strong start to the year with revenue of $87.7 million which was in line with our expectations, and we generated $57.1 million in cash from operations,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. “We closed 10 deals in the first quarter, continuing our momentum from last year. Importantly four of these were new deals in key growth areas such as social media, OTT, and semiconductors. Our commitment to innovation continues as we focus on growth markets in our media and semiconductor businesses that will drive future technology adoption. Our worldwide patent portfolio now includes over 12,750 total patent assets, an impressive 32% increase since separation over two years ago. This increase was driven primarily by our talented R&D teams that are focused on groundbreaking innovations in emerging technologies, including for AI, advanced semiconductors, and the future of entertainment. We executed on all elements of our balanced capital allocation approach, including continued debt paydown, stock repurchases, tuck-in acquisitions and dividend payments, while ending the quarter with a stronger cash position. Our long-term license agreements with well-established customers, expanding technology offerings, and strong customer pipeline, support the resilience of our business and we are reiterating our 2025 guidance.”




First Quarter Financial Highlights




  • Revenue was $87.7 million as compared to $119.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024


  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.26


  • GAAP net income was $11.8 million and adjusted EBITDA was $47.3 million


  • Cash from operations was $57.1 million


  • Paid down $17.1 million on our term loan


  • Repurchased $10.0 million of our common stock


  • Repriced our term loan in January, which lowered our interest rate by 50 basis points






Business Highlights




  • Signed a new multi-year license agreement for access to our media portfolio with a leading social media company


  • Signed a new multi-year license agreement for access to our media portfolio with a leading international multi-platform media company for their OTT offerings


  • Signed a new long-term license agreement with a major U.S. professional sports league for access to our media portfolio


  • Signed a new multi-year license agreement with a large domestic manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor devices for access to our semiconductor portfolio driven by our hybrid bonding technology


  • Signed renewals with Pay-TV providers SK Broadband and Frontier Communications for access to our media portfolio


  • Acquired two strategic patent portfolios in microLED and imaging




Capital Allocation



During the quarter, the Company made $17.1 million in principal payments towards its term loan, bringing the outstanding balance to $470.0 million as of March 31, 2025.



During the quarter, the Company repurchased $10.0 million of its common stock, representing 759,724 shares, bringing the remaining amount available under its stock repurchase plan to $170.0 million as of March 31, 2025.



On March 31, 2025, the Company distributed $5.4 million to stockholders of record on March 10, 2025, for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.



The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on June 17, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 27, 2025.




Financial Outlook



The Company is reiterating its prior full year 2025 outlook as follows:











































































Category




(in millions, except for tax rate)


2025




GAAP Outlook


2025




Non-GAAP Outlook

Revenue

$390.0 − 430.0

$390.0 − 430.0

Operating expenses

(1)

$263.0 − 275.0

$166.0 − 174.0

Interest expense

$41.0 − 43.0

$41.0 − 43.0

Other income

$4.0 − 4.5

$4.0 − 4.5

Tax rate

15.0% − 30.0%

23.0%

Net income

(2)

$76.5 − 81.6

$144.0 − 167.5

Adjusted EBITDA

(2)

N/A

$226.3 − 258.3

Diluted shares outstanding

113.0 − 114.0

113.0 − 114.0









(1)

See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses





(2)

See tables for reconciliation of GAAP net income to (i) non-GAAP net income and (ii) adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA)




Conference Call Information



The Company will hold its first quarter 2025earnings conference callat 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Monday, May 5, 2025. To access the call in the U.S., please dial +1 (888) 660-6411, and for international callers, dial +1 (929) 203-0849. All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The Company also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the live call and the replay at


Q1 2025 Earnings Call Webcast


.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, as well as the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “target,” similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and are not guarantees of future results.



Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy; the Company’s ability to enter into new and renewal license agreements with customers on favorable terms; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Company’s common stock; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company’s business; general economic and market developments and conditions; the Company’s ability to grow and expand its patent portfolios; changes in technology and development of new technology in the industries in which in which the Company operates; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; unforeseen liabilities and expenses; risks associated with the Company’s indebtedness; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, natural disasters and global health pandemics, each of which may have an adverse impact on the Company’s business, results of operations, and financial condition. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the Company’s business, are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Company’s filings with the SEC are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.



Causes of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, failure to complete licensing arrangements on anticipated terms and timeline, failure to prevail in litigation we may bring against third parties, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, liquidity or trading price of common stock. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.




About Adeia Inc.



Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit


www.adeia.com


.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted, where applicable, for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges, costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses, separation costs, all forms of stock-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment, expensed debt refinancing costs, impairment of intangible assets, impact of certain foreign currency adjustments, discontinued operations and related tax effects. In addition, adjusted EBITDA adjusts for recurring charges of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives on the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and are helpful to provide investors with an understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as EBITDA margin, which is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.



Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.




Investor Contact:



Chris Chaney


Vice President, Investor Relations




IR@adeia.com




– Tables Follow –




SOURCE: ADEIA INC.




ADEA





















































































































































































































































ADEIA INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(in thousands, except per share amounts)




(unaudited)








Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



March 31,




2024

Revenue

$
87,670


$
83,405

Operating expenses:






Research and development


16,467



13,925

Selling, general and administrative


28,432



24,029

Amortization expense


14,082



23,157

Litigation expense


5,854



2,930

Total operating expenses


64,835



64,041

Operating income


22,835



19,364

Interest expense


(10,649
)


(14,175
)

Other income and expense, net


1,712



1,400

Income before income taxes


13,898



6,589

Provision for income taxes


2,084



5,690

Net income

$
11,814


$
899

Net income per share:






Basic

$
0.11


$
0.01

Diluted

$
0.10


$
0.01

Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations:






Basic


107,948



107,765

Diluted


113,021



112,977






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ADEIA INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(in thousands)




(unaudited)











March 31,



December 31,




2025



2024


ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
84,184


$
78,825

Marketable securities


32,320



31,567

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities


116,504



110,392

Accounts receivable, net


28,458



34,145

Unbilled contracts receivable


106,385



104,047

Other current assets


11,906



9,792

Total current assets


263,253



258,376

Long-term unbilled contracts receivable


52,460



62,767

Property and equipment, net


5,982



6,278

Operating lease right-of-use assets


9,025



9,322

Intangible assets, net


291,695



301,177

Goodwill


313,660



313,660

Long-term income tax receivable


113,283



112,441

Other long-term assets


37,699



33,940

Total assets

$
1,087,057


$
1,097,961


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$
5,064


$
8,045

Accrued liabilities


14,932



24,517

Current portion of long-term debt, net


21,019



21,021

Deferred revenue


48,665



19,523

Total current liabilities


89,680



73,106

Deferred revenue, less current portion


60,280



64,555

Long-term debt, net


438,169



454,435

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


9,206



9,480

Long-term income tax payable


85,017



84,585

Other long-term liabilities


15,235



15,229

Total liabilities


697,587



701,390

Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders’ equity:






Preferred stock










Common stock


126



125

Additional paid-in capital


657,344



648,914

Treasury stock at cost


(277,269
)


(255,301
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


43



(1
)

Accumulated deficit


9,226



2,834

Total stockholders’ equity


389,470



396,571

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
1,087,057


$
1,097,961





















































































































































































































































































































































































































ADEIA INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(in thousands)




(unaudited)








Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



March 31,




2024


Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$
11,814


$
899

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:






Depreciation of property and equipment


509



520

Amortization of intangible assets


14,082



23,157

Stock-based compensation expense


8,244



5,145

Deferred income tax


(4,043
)


(3,048
)

Amortization of debt issuance costs


821



762

Other


(116
)


(298
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable


5,689



12,812

Unbilled contracts receivable


7,969



1,395

Other assets


(2,375
)


4,107

Accounts payable


(2,216
)


(2,808
)

Accrued and other liabilities


(8,106
)


(4,126
)

Deferred revenue


24,867



28,712

Net cash provided by operating activities


57,139



67,229


Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchases of property and equipment


(228
)


(793
)

Purchases of intangible assets


(5,350
)


(8,476
)

Purchases of short-term investments


(7,194
)


(11,169
)

Proceeds from maturities of investments


6,600



9,450

Net cash used in investing activities


(6,172
)


(10,988
)


Cash flows from financing activities:






Principal payments on debt agreements


(17,089
)


(40,125
)

Payments of dividends


(5,422
)


(5,420
)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase program and exercise of stock options


186



497

Repurchases of common stock


(11,326
)





Repurchases of common stock for tax withholdings on equity awards


(11,957
)


(7,729
)

Net cash used in financing activities


(45,608
)


(52,777
)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


5,359



3,464

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


78,825



54,560

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$
84,184


$
58,024


















































































































































































































































































































































ADEIA INC.




GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS




(in thousands, except per share amounts)




(unaudited)









Net income









Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



March 31,




2024

GAAP net income

$
11,814


$
899








Adjustments to GAAP net income:






Stock-based compensation expense:






Research and development


1,234



809

Selling, general and administrative


7,010



4,336

Amortization expense


14,082



23,157

Transaction costs recorded in selling, general and administrative


1,111






Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative

(1)


531



1,824

Total operating expenses adjustments


23,968



30,126

Non-GAAP tax adjustment

(2)


(6,625
)


(2,754
)

Non-GAAP net income

$
29,157


$
28,271









Diluted earnings per share









Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



March 31,




2024

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$
0.10


$
0.01








Adjustments to GAAP diluted earnings per share:






Stock-based compensation expense:






Research and development


0.01



0.01

Selling, general and administrative


0.06



0.04

Amortization expense


0.12



0.20

Transaction costs recorded in selling, general and administrative


0.01






Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative

(1)


0.01



0.01

Total operating expenses adjustments


0.21



0.26

Non-GAAP tax adjustment

(2)


(0.05
)


(0.02
)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$
0.26


$
0.25




(1)

Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.





(2)

The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.

















































































































































































ADEIA INC.




GAAP NET INCOME TO




ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION




(in thousands)




(unaudited)








Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



March 31,




2024

GAAP net income

$
11,814


$
899








Adjustments to GAAP net income:






Stock-based compensation expense:






Research and development


1,234



809

Selling, general and administrative


7,010



4,336

Transaction costs recorded in selling, general and administrative


1,111






Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative

(1)


531



1,824

Amortization expense


14,082



23,157

Depreciation expense


509



520

Interest expense


10,649



14,175

Other income and expense, net


(1,712
)


(1,400
)

Provision for income taxes


2,084



5,690

Adjusted EBITDA

$
47,312


$
50,010




(1)

Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.



























































































ADEIA INC.




RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE




ON OPERATING EXPENSES




(in millions)




(unaudited)






Year Ended



December 31, 2025



Low



High

GAAP operating expenses
$
263.0


$
275.0

Amortization expense

55.0



55.0

Stock-based compensation expense

36.0



38.0

Separation and related costs

(1)

6.0



8.0

Total of non-GAAP adjustments

97.0



101.0

Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
166.0


$
174.0




(1)

Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.





































































































ADEIA INC.




RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE




ON NET INCOME




(in millions)




(unaudited)






Year Ended



December 31, 2025



Low



High

GAAP net income
$
76.5


$
81.6

Amortization expense

55.0



55.0

Stock-based compensation expense

36.0



38.0

Separation and related costs

(1)

6.0



8.0

Total of non-GAAP operating expenses

97.0



101.0

Non-GAAP tax adjustment

(2)

(29.5
)


(15.1
)

Non-GAAP net income
$
144.0


$
167.5




(1)

Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.





(2)

The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.



































































































































ADEIA INC.




RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON




ADJUSTED EBITDA




(in millions)




(unaudited)






Year Ended



December 31, 2025



Low



High

GAAP net income
$
76.5


$
81.6

Stock-based compensation expense

36.0



38.0

Separation and related costs

(1)

6.0



8.0

Amortization expense

55.0



55.0

Depreciation expense

2.3



2.3

Interest expense

41.0



43.0

Other income

(4.0
)


(4.5
)

Income tax expense

13.5



34.9

Total of non-GAAP adjustments

149.8



176.7

Adjusted EBITDA
$
226.3


$
258.3




(1)

Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ADEA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.