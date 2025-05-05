Adeia Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results: 10 New Deals Signed, $17 Million Debt Paid Down, and $57 Million Cash Generated from Operations

Adeia reported Q1 2025 financial results with $87.7 million revenue, ten deals signed, and substantial debt reduction.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (the “Company” or “Adeia”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“We had a strong start to the year with revenue of $87.7 million which was in line with our expectations, and we generated $57.1 million in cash from operations,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. “We closed 10 deals in the first quarter, continuing our momentum from last year. Importantly four of these were new deals in key growth areas such as social media, OTT, and semiconductors. Our commitment to innovation continues as we focus on growth markets in our media and semiconductor businesses that will drive future technology adoption. Our worldwide patent portfolio now includes over 12,750 total patent assets, an impressive 32% increase since separation over two years ago. This increase was driven primarily by our talented R&D teams that are focused on groundbreaking innovations in emerging technologies, including for AI, advanced semiconductors, and the future of entertainment. We executed on all elements of our balanced capital allocation approach, including continued debt paydown, stock repurchases, tuck-in acquisitions and dividend payments, while ending the quarter with a stronger cash position. Our long-term license agreements with well-established customers, expanding technology offerings, and strong customer pipeline, support the resilience of our business and we are reiterating our 2025 guidance.”







First Quarter Financial Highlights









Revenue was $87.7 million as compared to $119.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024



Revenue was $87.7 million as compared to $119.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024



GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.26



GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.26



GAAP net income was $11.8 million and adjusted EBITDA was $47.3 million



GAAP net income was $11.8 million and adjusted EBITDA was $47.3 million



Cash from operations was $57.1 million



Cash from operations was $57.1 million



Paid down $17.1 million on our term loan



Paid down $17.1 million on our term loan



Repurchased $10.0 million of our common stock



Repurchased $10.0 million of our common stock



Repriced our term loan in January, which lowered our interest rate by 50 basis points













Business Highlights









Signed a new multi-year license agreement for access to our media portfolio with a leading social media company



Signed a new multi-year license agreement for access to our media portfolio with a leading social media company



Signed a new multi-year license agreement for access to our media portfolio with a leading international multi-platform media company for their OTT offerings



Signed a new multi-year license agreement for access to our media portfolio with a leading international multi-platform media company for their OTT offerings



Signed a new long-term license agreement with a major U.S. professional sports league for access to our media portfolio



Signed a new long-term license agreement with a major U.S. professional sports league for access to our media portfolio



Signed a new multi-year license agreement with a large domestic manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor devices for access to our semiconductor portfolio driven by our hybrid bonding technology



Signed a new multi-year license agreement with a large domestic manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor devices for access to our semiconductor portfolio driven by our hybrid bonding technology



Signed renewals with Pay-TV providers SK Broadband and Frontier Communications for access to our media portfolio



Signed renewals with Pay-TV providers SK Broadband and Frontier Communications for access to our media portfolio



Acquired two strategic patent portfolios in microLED and imaging









Capital Allocation







During the quarter, the Company made $17.1 million in principal payments towards its term loan, bringing the outstanding balance to $470.0 million as of March 31, 2025.





During the quarter, the Company repurchased $10.0 million of its common stock, representing 759,724 shares, bringing the remaining amount available under its stock repurchase plan to $170.0 million as of March 31, 2025.





On March 31, 2025, the Company distributed $5.4 million to stockholders of record on March 10, 2025, for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.





The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on June 17, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 27, 2025.







Financial Outlook







The Company is reiterating its prior full year 2025 outlook as follows:











Category









(in millions, except for tax rate)













2025









GAAP Outlook













2025









Non-GAAP Outlook











Revenue









$390.0 − 430.0









$390.0 − 430.0









Operating expenses



(1)











$263.0 − 275.0









$166.0 − 174.0









Interest expense









$41.0 − 43.0









$41.0 − 43.0









Other income









$4.0 − 4.5









$4.0 − 4.5









Tax rate









15.0% − 30.0%









23.0%









Net income



(2)











$76.5 − 81.6









$144.0 − 167.5









Adjusted EBITDA



(2)











N/A









$226.3 − 258.3









Diluted shares outstanding









113.0 − 114.0









113.0 − 114.0





































(1)



See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses











(2)



See tables for reconciliation of GAAP net income to (i) non-GAAP net income and (ii) adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA)









Conference Call Information







The Company will hold its first quarter 2025earnings conference callat 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Monday, May 5, 2025. To access the call in the U.S., please dial +1 (888) 660-6411, and for international callers, dial +1 (929) 203-0849. All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The Company also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the live call and the replay at





Q1 2025 Earnings Call Webcast





.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, as well as the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “target,” similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and are not guarantees of future results.





Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy; the Company’s ability to enter into new and renewal license agreements with customers on favorable terms; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Company’s common stock; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company’s business; general economic and market developments and conditions; the Company’s ability to grow and expand its patent portfolios; changes in technology and development of new technology in the industries in which in which the Company operates; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; unforeseen liabilities and expenses; risks associated with the Company’s indebtedness; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, natural disasters and global health pandemics, each of which may have an adverse impact on the Company’s business, results of operations, and financial condition. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the Company’s business, are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Company’s filings with the SEC are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.





Causes of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, failure to complete licensing arrangements on anticipated terms and timeline, failure to prevail in litigation we may bring against third parties, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, liquidity or trading price of common stock. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.







About Adeia Inc.







Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit





www.adeia.com





.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted, where applicable, for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges, costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses, separation costs, all forms of stock-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment, expensed debt refinancing costs, impairment of intangible assets, impact of certain foreign currency adjustments, discontinued operations and related tax effects. In addition, adjusted EBITDA adjusts for recurring charges of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives on the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and are helpful to provide investors with an understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as EBITDA margin, which is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.





Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.







Investor Contact:







Chris Chaney





Vice President, Investor Relations









IR@adeia.com









– Tables Follow –







SOURCE: ADEIA INC.









ADEA

















ADEIA INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

























March 31,









2025

















March 31,









2024















Revenue









$





87,670













$





83,405













Operating expenses:

































Research and development













16,467

















13,925













Selling, general and administrative













28,432

















24,029













Amortization expense













14,082

















23,157













Litigation expense













5,854

















2,930













Total operating expenses













64,835

















64,041













Operating income













22,835

















19,364













Interest expense













(10,649





)













(14,175





)









Other income and expense, net













1,712

















1,400













Income before income taxes













13,898

















6,589













Provision for income taxes













2,084

















5,690













Net income









$





11,814













$





899













Net income per share:

































Basic









$





0.11













$





0.01













Diluted









$





0.10













$





0.01













Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations:

































Basic













107,948

















107,765













Diluted













113,021

















112,977



































































ADEIA INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands)









(unaudited)





















































March 31,

















December 31,

























2025

















2024

















ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





84,184













$





78,825













Marketable securities













32,320

















31,567













Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities













116,504

















110,392













Accounts receivable, net













28,458

















34,145













Unbilled contracts receivable













106,385

















104,047













Other current assets













11,906

















9,792













Total current assets













263,253

















258,376













Long-term unbilled contracts receivable













52,460

















62,767













Property and equipment, net













5,982

















6,278













Operating lease right-of-use assets













9,025

















9,322













Intangible assets, net













291,695

















301,177













Goodwill













313,660

















313,660













Long-term income tax receivable













113,283

















112,441













Other long-term assets













37,699

















33,940













Total assets









$





1,087,057













$





1,097,961















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





5,064













$





8,045













Accrued liabilities













14,932

















24,517













Current portion of long-term debt, net













21,019

















21,021













Deferred revenue













48,665

















19,523













Total current liabilities













89,680

















73,106













Deferred revenue, less current portion













60,280

















64,555













Long-term debt, net













438,169

















454,435













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities













9,206

















9,480













Long-term income tax payable













85,017

















84,585













Other long-term liabilities













15,235

















15,229













Total liabilities













697,587

















701,390













Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders’ equity:

































Preferred stock













—

















—













Common stock













126

















125













Additional paid-in capital













657,344

















648,914













Treasury stock at cost













(277,269





)













(255,301





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)













43

















(1





)









Accumulated deficit













9,226

















2,834













Total stockholders’ equity













389,470

















396,571













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





1,087,057













$





1,097,961



































































ADEIA INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)









(unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

























March 31,









2025

















March 31,









2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net income









$





11,814













$





899













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

































Depreciation of property and equipment













509

















520













Amortization of intangible assets













14,082

















23,157













Stock-based compensation expense













8,244

















5,145













Deferred income tax













(4,043





)













(3,048





)









Amortization of debt issuance costs













821

















762













Other













(116





)













(298





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













5,689

















12,812













Unbilled contracts receivable













7,969

















1,395













Other assets













(2,375





)













4,107













Accounts payable













(2,216





)













(2,808





)









Accrued and other liabilities













(8,106





)













(4,126





)









Deferred revenue













24,867

















28,712













Net cash provided by operating activities













57,139

















67,229















Cash flows from investing activities:



































Purchases of property and equipment













(228





)













(793





)









Purchases of intangible assets













(5,350





)













(8,476





)









Purchases of short-term investments













(7,194





)













(11,169





)









Proceeds from maturities of investments













6,600

















9,450













Net cash used in investing activities













(6,172





)













(10,988





)











Cash flows from financing activities:



































Principal payments on debt agreements













(17,089





)













(40,125





)









Payments of dividends













(5,422





)













(5,420





)









Proceeds from employee stock purchase program and exercise of stock options













186

















497













Repurchases of common stock













(11,326





)













—













Repurchases of common stock for tax withholdings on equity awards













(11,957





)













(7,729





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(45,608





)













(52,777





)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents













5,359

















3,464













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













78,825

















54,560













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





84,184













$





58,024



































































ADEIA INC.









GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)













































Net income













































Three Months Ended

























March 31,









2025

















March 31,









2024















GAAP net income









$





11,814













$





899













































Adjustments to GAAP net income:

































Stock-based compensation expense:

































Research and development













1,234

















809













Selling, general and administrative













7,010

















4,336













Amortization expense













14,082

















23,157













Transaction costs recorded in selling, general and administrative













1,111

















—













Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative



(1)















531

















1,824













Total operating expenses adjustments













23,968

















30,126













Non-GAAP tax adjustment



(2)















(6,625





)













(2,754





)









Non-GAAP net income









$





29,157













$





28,271















































Diluted earnings per share













































Three Months Ended

























March 31,









2025

















March 31,









2024















GAAP diluted earnings per share









$





0.10













$





0.01













































Adjustments to GAAP diluted earnings per share:

































Stock-based compensation expense:

































Research and development













0.01

















0.01













Selling, general and administrative













0.06

















0.04













Amortization expense













0.12

















0.20













Transaction costs recorded in selling, general and administrative













0.01

















—













Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative



(1)















0.01

















0.01













Total operating expenses adjustments













0.21

















0.26













Non-GAAP tax adjustment



(2)















(0.05





)













(0.02





)









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share









$





0.26













$





0.25

















(1)



Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.











(2)



The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.













ADEIA INC.









GAAP NET INCOME TO









ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION









(in thousands)









(unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

























March 31,









2025

















March 31,









2024















GAAP net income









$





11,814













$





899













































Adjustments to GAAP net income:

































Stock-based compensation expense:

































Research and development













1,234

















809













Selling, general and administrative













7,010

















4,336













Transaction costs recorded in selling, general and administrative













1,111

















—













Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative



(1)















531

















1,824













Amortization expense













14,082

















23,157













Depreciation expense













509

















520













Interest expense













10,649

















14,175













Other income and expense, net













(1,712





)













(1,400





)









Provision for income taxes













2,084

















5,690













Adjusted EBITDA









$





47,312













$





50,010

















(1)



Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.













ADEIA INC.









RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE









ON OPERATING EXPENSES









(in millions)









(unaudited)

































Year Ended





















December 31, 2025





















Low

















High















GAAP operating expenses





$





263.0













$





275.0













Amortization expense









55.0

















55.0













Stock-based compensation expense









36.0

















38.0













Separation and related costs



(1)











6.0

















8.0













Total of non-GAAP adjustments









97.0

















101.0













Non-GAAP operating expenses





$





166.0













$





174.0

















(1)



Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.













ADEIA INC.









RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE









ON NET INCOME









(in millions)









(unaudited)

































Year Ended





















December 31, 2025





















Low

















High















GAAP net income





$





76.5













$





81.6













Amortization expense









55.0

















55.0













Stock-based compensation expense









36.0

















38.0













Separation and related costs



(1)











6.0

















8.0













Total of non-GAAP operating expenses









97.0

















101.0













Non-GAAP tax adjustment



(2)











(29.5





)













(15.1





)









Non-GAAP net income





$





144.0













$





167.5

















(1)



Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.











(2)



The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.













ADEIA INC.









RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON









ADJUSTED EBITDA









(in millions)









(unaudited)

































Year Ended





















December 31, 2025





















Low

















High















GAAP net income





$





76.5













$





81.6













Stock-based compensation expense









36.0

















38.0













Separation and related costs



(1)











6.0

















8.0













Amortization expense









55.0

















55.0













Depreciation expense









2.3

















2.3













Interest expense









41.0

















43.0













Other income









(4.0





)













(4.5





)









Income tax expense









13.5

















34.9













Total of non-GAAP adjustments









149.8

















176.7













Adjusted EBITDA





$





226.3













$





258.3

















(1)



Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.





