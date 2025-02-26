Adeia Inc. Renews Intellectual Property License Agreement with SK Broadband to Enhance Entertainment Solutions

Adeia renews its IP license with SK Broadband, enhancing entertainment services in South Korea through innovative technology solutions.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced a multi-year renewal of its intellectual property (IP) license agreement with SK Broadband, a leading Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) provider of high-quality media and telecommunications services in South Korea, for access to Adeia’s media portfolio.





The renewed partnership underscores Adeia's dedication to empowering its customers to deliver groundbreaking entertainment solutions in a dynamic and competitive market. With this agreement, SK Broadband reaffirms its commitment to offering its users best-in-class entertainment services backed by cutting-edge technology from Adeia.





"The entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly, and companies must continuously adapt to stay ahead," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia’s chief licensing officer and general manager, media. "Through strategic partnerships like this, we enable our customers to navigate this dynamic market with confidence, delivering high-quality entertainment experiences that consumers demand."





"SK Broadband continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering world-class digital entertainment solutions to its South Korean customer base," said Kokes. "Adeia has invested decades in research and development to create transformative technologies for the media and entertainment industry. Its innovative solutions power advanced digital entertainment experiences, allowing partners across the globe to provide seamless, next-generation services that meet the needs of users."







About Adeia







Adeia is a leading technology R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit



www.adeia.com



.





For Information Contact:





Investor Relations:





Chris Chaney







IR@adeia.com







Media Relations:





JoAnn Yamani







press@adeia.com





