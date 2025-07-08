Adeia Inc. to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Adeia Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, followed by a conference call at 2 PM PT.

Adeia Inc. will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 5, 2025, after the market closes, and will conduct anearnings conference callat 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants can join the call by calling specified numbers or by accessing the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available until August 4, 2026, and a telephonic replay will be accessible until August 12, 2025. Adeia, a prominent R&D and IP licensing company, focuses on advancing innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor sectors, with its intellectual property supporting connected devices used by millions worldwide.

Adeia Inc. is set to announce its financial results for Q2 2025, providing transparency and communication with stakeholders, which can enhance investor confidence.

The scheduledearnings conference callallows for direct engagement between the company's management and investors, fostering a better understanding of its performance and strategy.

Providing a replay of theearnings callensures accessibility for all interested parties, which can enhance shareholder relations and transparency.

Adeia's position as a leading R&D and IP licensing company highlights its commitment to innovation in the media and semiconductor industries, potentially attracting further investment and partnerships.

None

When will Adeia Inc. announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

Adeia Inc. will announce its financial results for Q2 2025 on August 5, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled for?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 5, 2025.

How can I access theearnings conference call

U.S. callers can dial +1 (888) 660-6411 and international callers can reach +1 (929) 203-0849 to access the call.

Is there a webcast link for theearnings call

Yes, Adeia recommends using the webcast link available at Q2 2025 Earnings Call Webcast to access the call.

How long will theearnings callreplay be available?

The webcast replay will be available through August 4, 2026, and the telephonic replay until August 12, 2025.

$ADEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $ADEA stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ADEA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADEA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

$ADEA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADEA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ADEA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Searle from Roth Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a target price of $18.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $17.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $17.0 on 02/19/2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, following the close of market. The company will host anearnings conference callat 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.





To access theearnings conference call





U.S. callers, please dial +1 (888) 660-6411





International callers, please dial +1 (929) 203-0849





All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. Adeia also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at



Q2 2025 Earnings Call Webcast



.





A replay of the webcast will be available at



Q2 2025 Earnings Call Webcast



through August 4, 2026. Additionally, a telephonic replay will be available through August 12, 2025 by dialing +1 (609) 800-9909 and referencing playback ID# 6089024.







About Adeia Inc.







Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit



www.adeia.com



.







Adeia Investor Contact:







Chris Chaney





Vice President, Investor Relations







ir@adeia.com





