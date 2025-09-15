Is ADEIA INC (ADEA) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adeia (ADEA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Adeia is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adeia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADEA's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ADEA has returned about 12% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 0.7% on average. This means that Adeia is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Brink's (BCO). The stock is up 24.9% year-to-date.

In Brink's' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adeia belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 118 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.8% this year, meaning that ADEA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brink's, however, belongs to the Outsourcing industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #19. The industry has moved -2.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Adeia and Brink's as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brink's Company (The) (BCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.