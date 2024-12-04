News & Insights

Stocks
ADEA

Adeia announces Sharp renews multi-year worldwide license for IP portfolio

December 04, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Adeia (ADEA) announced that Sharp Corporation, a smart TV and consumer electronics manufacturer, has agreed to renew a multi-year worldwide license for Adeia’s media intellectual property, or IP, portfolio. This multi-year agreement extends the longstanding relationship between the two companies.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ADEA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADEA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.