Adeia announces Sharp renews multi-year worldwide license for IP portfolio

Adeia (ADEA) announced that Sharp Corporation, a smart TV and consumer electronics manufacturer, has agreed to renew a multi-year worldwide license for Adeia’s media intellectual property, or IP, portfolio. This multi-year agreement extends the longstanding relationship between the two companies.

