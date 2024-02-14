Adeia (ADEA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Adeia Inc. ADEA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 20, after the closing bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 33.4%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADEA’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $89.23 million, indicating a 13.6% year-over-year decrease.

The bottom-line estimate is pegged at 26 cents, down 36.6% from the year-ago reported actuals. Decreasing revenues, increasing research development costs and interest expenses are likely to have pressurized the company’s bottom line.

Adeia Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Adeia Inc. price-eps-surprise | Adeia Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ADEA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ADEA currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

GFL Environmental GFL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, indicating growth of 2% from the year-ago reported numbers. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 18 cents per share, implying more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported actuals. GFL's earnings beat estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed in the other, delivering an average surprise of 51.45%.

GFL currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21.

Fidelity National FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.52 billion, indicating a decline of 32% from the year-ago reported figure. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 96 cents per share, implying a 43.9% plunge from the year-ago level. FIS' earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering a negative average surprise of 7.02%.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 26.

MediaAlphaMAX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $111.36 million, indicating a decline of 10.2% from the year-ago reported figure. For the bottom line, the consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 21 cents per share, wider than the year-ago reported loss of 20 cents. MAX's earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and met the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 7.01%.

MAX currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.91% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 20.

