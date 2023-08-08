Adeia (ADEA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.02, changing hands as low as $9.59 per share. Adeia Inc shares are currently trading off about 14.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ADEA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.8562 per share, with $12.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.93.
