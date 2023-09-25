Adeia (ADEA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Adeia (ADEA) closed at $10.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.15% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of chip technology for small electronic devices had gained 6.13% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Adeia will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 6.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $97.38 million, down 53.84% from the year-ago period.

ADEA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $403.89 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.84% and -49.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adeia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Adeia currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Adeia's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.64.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.