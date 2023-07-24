Adeia (ADEA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Adeia (ADEA) closed at $11.68, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of chip technology for small electronic devices had gained 11.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Adeia as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Adeia to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $84.17 million, down 64.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $407.17 million. These totals would mark changes of -32.84% and -49.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Adeia. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Adeia currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Adeia is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.64.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

