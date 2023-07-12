Adeia (ADEA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Adeia (ADEA) closed at $11.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of chip technology for small electronic devices had gained 6.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Adeia as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Adeia is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $84.17 million, down 64.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $407.17 million. These totals would mark changes of -32.84% and -49.46%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adeia should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Adeia is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Adeia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.23.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

