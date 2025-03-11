ADECOAGRO SA Earnings Preview: Recent $AGRO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADECOAGRO SA ($AGRO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $375,885,300 and earnings of $0.47 per share.
ADECOAGRO SA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of ADECOAGRO SA stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. added 7,817,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,714,310
- GMT CAPITAL CORP removed 1,690,683 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,943,140
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 714,911 shares (+68.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,741,610
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 713,658 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,729,794
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 552,972 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,121,400
- UBS GROUP AG added 497,258 shares (+2513.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,689,142
- ABSOLUTE GESTAO DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. removed 356,680 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,948,447
