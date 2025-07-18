Adecoagro To Offer Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), an agro-industrial company, on Friday announced plans to offer unsecured Senior Notes in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. The pricing and terms of the Notes are yet to be finalised.

The proceeds from this offering will be allocated to fund a cash tender offer to repurchase all of the company's outstanding 6.000% Notes due 2027.

The company has also planned to use the net proceeds to support general corporate initiatives, including capital expenditures and liability management.

Adecoagro is currently trading 1.26% higher at $9.67 on the New York Stock Exchange.

