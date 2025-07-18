Markets
Adecoagro Launches Cash Tender Offer For All Outstanding 6.000% Notes Due 2027

(RTTNews) - Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has initiated a cash tender offer for the full repurchase of its outstanding 6.000% Notes due 2027, totaling approximately $415.6 million.

Settlement is expected by July 29, 2025. Adecoagro plans to finance the tender using proceeds from a concurrent U.S. dollar-denominated debt offering, referred to as the "New Notes."

The company added that its obligation to buy back the Notes depends on securing sufficient net proceeds from the New Notes offering. A portion of those proceeds will be used to redeem any Notes left outstanding post-expiration.

Adecoagro emphasized that the offer is being made only where legally permissible, and neither the company nor its agents make any recommendations regarding participation. They advised holders to consult the Offer to Purchase for full details.

AGRO currently trades at $9.67, or 1.37% higher on the NYSE.

