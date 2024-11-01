News & Insights

Adecoagro Announces $17.5 Million Cash Dividend

November 01, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Adecoagro SA (AGRO) has released an update.

Adecoagro S.A. has announced a cash dividend distribution of $17.5 million, equivalent to $0.1740 per share, payable to shareholders on November 27, 2024. This marks the second installment in their annual dividend plan, bringing the total to $35 million for the year. Adecoagro, a prominent sustainable production company in South America, continues to leverage its extensive agricultural and renewable energy operations across Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay.

