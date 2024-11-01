Adecoagro Announces $17.5 Million Cash Dividend

Adecoagro SA (AGRO) has released an update.

Adecoagro S.A. has announced a cash dividend distribution of $17.5 million, equivalent to $0.1740 per share, payable to shareholders on November 27, 2024. This marks the second installment in their annual dividend plan, bringing the total to $35 million for the year. Adecoagro, a prominent sustainable production company in South America, continues to leverage its extensive agricultural and renewable energy operations across Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay.

For further insights into AGRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.