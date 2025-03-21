Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Adecoagro (AGRO) ended the recent trading session at $10.83, demonstrating a -0.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy witnessed a gain of 1.58% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.88% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adecoagro in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

AGRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.09% and +0.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.54% lower within the past month. Right now, Adecoagro possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Adecoagro is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.2. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.82.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

